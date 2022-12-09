Kelsey Parker ’emotionally opens up’ to late husband Tom’s mum about new romance

Kelsey Parker has reportedly emotionally opened up to her late husband Tom’s mum Noreen about her new romance.

The 32-year-old was recently linked to a new man, nearly nine months after The Wanted star sadly passed away, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

It has since been reported that Kelsey had a “heart to heart” with Noreen about her new romance with electrician Sean Boggans.

A source told The UK Sun: “Explaining the situation to Noreen was one of the hardest things to do because Kelsey’s not even sure how she feels about it all right now.”

“It is all very new and her emotions are naturally all over the place.”

The source said Kelsey will “always” be part of Tom’s family, and that Noreen was “adamant” her late son would want her to be happy.

According to the outlet, Noreen “understands” that Kelsey “needs to find a new future for herself,” and that the family will “support” her.

“Ultimately that means she will find someone else to share her life with – and if that person is Sean, Noreen and the family will support Kelsey the whole way,” the source continued.

Last month, it was reported that Kelsey is now in the early stages of a romance with electrician Sean Boggans.

It is understood that the pair met while on a break with her friends to Rhodes in September.

Amid the romance rumours, Kelsey opened up about how “lucky” she was to have Tom and how she is now trying to “move forward”.

In a new interview with The Sun, she said: “How lucky am I? People go through their whole life and don’t find love, and I’ve had that. I fell in love really hard. We were soulmates. I might have gone my whole life and never met the love of my life, but I did.”

“What we did over the 13 years that we got to spend together, people don’t get to do that in their lifetime. We went to Buckingham Palace. We have the most outrageous stories that we shared together. And that’s why I can’t be sad, because I got to do that with him and share that with him.”

Speaking about grieving, the mum-of-two said: “Obviously there are days that are really hard, but then there are days that are really good. You can face every emotion in a day. I wake up happy, then angry, then sad, then I can be happy again. It is a rollercoaster. ”

“Part of me feels angry, part of me feels like: ‘If it’s your time, it’s your time. What can you do?’ I can’t necessarily be angry, because I do think we’ve all got a journey.”

“Tom did everything fast in life. Everything he did was to the extreme, so maybe he was just meant to be here for 33 years and live really fast and hard.”

Kelsey said she turned to her friend Kate Ferdinand for advice following the death of Tom.

Kate married footballer Rio Ferdinand in 2019, four years after the death of his first wife Rebecca Ellison.

Kelsey said: “Kate was a really great person to speak to. I was talking to her about how I want to get rid of our bed, but I said to her: ‘How are people going to look at me for that?’ If I do want to move forward, I’ve got to take these steps.”

“Kate said: ‘You’ve just got to not worry what anyone else thinks. You are the only person that gets into that bed, so you need to do what’s right for you.’”

Kelsey, who spoke to The Sun ahead of her upcoming docuseries Life After Tom, added: “If we can take anything from Tom, it’s that life is so precious and short. I’ve got to live my life. That is the only option.”

“I can’t be at home sad. We’re only given one life and I’m going to die some day, so I need to make the most of it.”