Kelly Osbourne pens emotional statement as she thanks fans for their support following father Ozzy’s death

Kelly Osbourne has penned an emotional statement as she thanked fans for their support following her father Ozzy’s death.

The rock icon passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, surrounded by his loved ones, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2019.

Since his passing, thousands of fans and friends from around the world have been paying their respects by visiting the Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham, the musician’s hometown, to leave cards, balloons, candles, wreaths, posters, and bouquets.

On Monday, his daughter Kelly shared a statement on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

She wrote: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

“The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

“Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.”

“I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. – Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever.”

Along with the sweet tribute, she used Ozzy’s song See You On The Other Side.

On Wednesday, Ozzy’s family members drove behind the Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse as it travelled down Broad Street in Birmingham, UK, before he was laid to rest.

Accompanied by the band Bostin Brass, the cortege made a halt outside Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans had gathered to pay their respects and leave flowers.

Sharon Osbourne placed a crimson rose on the ground, her children and close relatives gathered around her to look over the tributes and leave their own.

In addition to providing his family with a chance to view the tributes and memories left by people who loved him, the event attracted a big audience as fans bid farewell to Ozzy.

The hearse carrying Ozzy’s coffin was adorned with purple flowers spelling out ‘Ozzy’ as it made its way through Birmingham.