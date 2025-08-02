Kelly Osbourne honours her late father Ozzy Osbourne in daring tribute

Kelly Osbourne has honoured her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in a daring tribute following his death last week.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend passed away at the age of 76, and his family said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

A few days on from the funeral, Kelly has broken her silence on Ozzy’s passing by taking to Instagram to share a floral arrangement dedicated to him.

The large display sat by a lake, and read: “OZZY F*****G OSBOURNE.”

The TV personality wrote no caption, but simply let the photo speak for itself.

On Wednesday, Ozzy’s family members drove behind the Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse as it travelled down Broad Street in Birmingham, UK, before he was laid to rest.

Accompanied by the band Bostin Brass, the cortege made a halt outside Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans had gathered to pay their respects and leave flowers.

Sharon Osbourne placed a crimson rose on the ground, her children and close relatives gathered around her to look over the tributes and leave their own.

In addition to providing his family with a chance to view the tributes and memories left by people who loved him, the event attracted a big audience as fans bid farewell to Ozzy.

The hearse carrying Ozzy’s coffin was adorned with purple flowers spelling out ‘Ozzy’ as it made its way through Birmingham.