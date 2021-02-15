Kelly Brook fuels rumours she’s engaged to Jeremy Parisi

The couple have been dating since 2015

Kelly Brook has fuelled rumours she’s engaged to Jeremy Parisi.

The model first sparked engagement rumours back in July, after she was spotted wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

The couple have been dating since 2015, and celebrated Valentine’s Day together on Sunday.

Marking the occasion, Kelly paid tribute to her “forever Valentine” with a stunning black-and-white snap, again showing off her dazzling ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Kelly previously admitted that she jokingly proposed to the French model in 2018.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she confessed: “When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, ‘Will you marry me?’ and he said, ‘Be quiet there are people around!’”

Ad

“So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet! I’ve asked him, but it wasn’t private enough.”

Goss.ie has contacted Kelly’s rep for comment.