Keira Knightley addresses whether she is ‘annoyed’ about being called a ‘nepo baby’

Keira Knightley has spoken out about whether she is “annoyed” about being labelled as a ‘nepo baby’.

The Love Actually star was raised in a family of creatives, as her parents are playwright and screenwriter Sharman MacDonald and stage actor Will Knightley.

Keira’s mother Sharman wrote several plays throughout her career, including ‘The Beast’ and ‘Night Night’. Meanwhile, Keira’s father Will founded London’s Half Moon Theatre, and starred in episodes of The Bill and A Touch of Frost.

Now that she is decades into her own career as an actress, Keira has addressed whether or not she considers herself a ‘nepo baby’.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 40-year-old was asked if she is “annoyed” when the label is attached to her.

“I don’t know about ‘annoyed’. I think I am a nepo baby. I mean, my first proper agent was because she was my mum’s best mate, and she’s still my agent today,” Keira explained.

“So, I mean, I think it is true that there are connections that are made, and it’s true that within creative families, you know, a lot of the actors I know, it is generational,” the Black Doves star continued.

“And I think partly that is because it is a lifestyle, it’s a way of life that is quite other from a 9-to-5 job,” Keira noted further.

Keira is a parent herself to two little ones – daughters Edie (11) and Delilah (6) – with her husband, James Righton.

In the podcast, Keira was quizzed about whether or not she foresees her children venturing into the world of showbusiness.

“My children, neither of them are showing any interest whatsoever, but if that’s what they choose to do, then that’s what they’ll have to deal with,” she confessed.

Keira added: “I’m sure they’ll have an answer to it. Ultimately, with every job, no matter what it is, you might have help through the door, which is not nothing. But unless you bring the goods, you’re going to be chucked out very quickly.”