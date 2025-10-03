Keeping Up Appearances actress Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

Patricia Routledge has passed away at the age of 96.

The actress is best known for her performance as Hyacinth Bucket – famously pronounced ‘Bouquet’ – in the hit 90s sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

In a statement, her agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.”

“Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Keeping Up Appearances was a huge hit in the 1990s, and attracted as many as 13 million viewers at its peak.