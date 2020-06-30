Katie Price’s son Harvey discharged from hospital after health scare

Katie Price’s son Harvey has been discharged from hospital after suffering a health scare.

The 42-year-old’s eldest son was rushed to hospital in an ambulance yesterday while celebrating his sister Princess’s 13th birthday.

According to The Sun Online, Harvey has since returned home.

A rep for Katie told the outlet: “Harvey was kept under observation and then discharged last night.”

“He was home in time to enjoy a slice of Princess’s birthday cake.”

“He picked up a bug, which led to an elevated temperature and the ambulance was called as a precaution.”

“Katie is very glad he’s back at home,” they added.

Harvey suffers from a rare genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, and he’s also partially blind and on the autistic spectrum.

