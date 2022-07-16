Katie Price’s relationship with Carl Woods ‘on the rocks’

Katie Price and Carl Woods’s relationship is reportedly “on the rocks” amid the “constant drama” shrouding her life.

Over the past few months, the former glamour model has been wrapped up in multiple legal matters.

Now, they are reportedly taking a toll on her fiancé Carl.

A source told The Sun, “Carl has had enough of Katie’s drama – he hates it.”

“He just wants to live a quiet life but there’s always a court case or a row she’s having with someone.”

“He’s always trying to get Katie to live her life with less drama but it’s hard work for him.”

“The relationship is strong and the wedding is still on the cards,” the source continued. “But Carl gets a lot of backlash from fans and he hates getting caught up in Katie’s fights.”

“It’s taking a real toll on the relationship and on Carl personally.”

In September 2021, she was charged with exceeding the 60mph speed limit, but the case was dropped.

Just two weeks later, she flipped her car in a drink-driving crash near he mansion in Horsham, West Sussex.

Last month, Katie who was already on a suspended sentence, appeared in court and was handed community service for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée.

Katie spent 12 hours in police custody after being arrested at her mucky mansion in January.

She messaged Kieran, “Tell your c****** w***e, piece of s**t, girlfriend not to start on me. She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try to antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter s**g.”

She admitted the charge at Lewes Crown Court which she had previously denied, but escaped jailtime.

Katie and Carl began dating in 2020, and he proposed just ten months later.

Earlier this year Katie announced on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ that they were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they are planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother can attend their day.