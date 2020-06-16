Katie Price’s psychic claims her ex still isn’t over her – despite the fact that he’s moved on

The former glamour model shared her psychic's prediction on Instagram

Katie Price’s psychic claims her ex still isn’t over her – despite...

Katie Price’s psychic has claimed her ex Kris Boyson still isn’t over her, despite the fact that he’s moved on with Bianca Gascoigne.

Tracey Mystic Woolerton, known as Psychic Tracey professionally, has claimed one of her exes is still “very much” not over her – and is “trying to keep his foot in the door”.

The psychic seemed to be talking about Katie’s most recent ex Kris Boyson, as she said they dated for two years, and he’s now seeing someone whose name starts with “B”.

On her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Just had a fantastic reading with Katie Price today, she has given me permission because everything I’ve said to her today in her reading is accurate.”

“This is what I told her – her ex of two years appears to be dating someone else, is still very much not over me [her], when he’s also trying to keep his foot in the door and he’s also very much not over Katie, and needs to make the decision – Katie, or the initial I see is B.”

The psychic added: “Also her cards read that Katie is on a good path, of new home, financially wealthy and brilliant new prospects and a handsome new man on the horizon who I see in the cards is very wealthy and who she has crossed paths with before. I see the initials J or L and A.”

Katie then shared Tracey’s post on her own Instagram Story, and wrote: “Can’t believe how spot on with the things she says.” [sic]

The news comes after Katie sarcastically congratulated Kris on his romance with Bianca back in April.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Congratulations to Kris Boyson and Bianca Gascoigne on their relationship and isolation together.

“I knew I was right when she commented on his post…,” she added.

Katie posted the message just days after Kris and Bianca were papped leaving the same house together.

The former glamour model grew suspicious of Bianca back in January, when she commented on one of Kris’ Instagram photos.

The personal trainer shared a shirtless snap of him holding a frying pan, and Bianca commented, “You’re eggs on toast without the eggs.”

After noticing Bianca’s comment, Katie wrote, “Load of begs on here commenting,” underneath his post.

