Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson shuts down rumours they are back together

Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson has shut down rumours they are back together.

Last week, The Sun reported that the former couple both stayed at the same luxury cabins called Copper Cribs, but they denied they were staying there together.

Speaking about his relationship with the 43-year-old, Kris said: “We’re not together anymore. I wish her all the best. I do miss our family life together though.”

“There are no hard feelings, just one of those things. I’m single and I’m starting to put myself back out there. So who knows,” he added.

It comes after Katie sparked rumours she had rekindled her relationship with Carl Woods after a brief split.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Island star, who got engaged last April, were spotted out together on Friday night.

The couple cuddled and kissed while out for dinner at Italian restaurant Donatello’s in Brighton.

An onlooker told The Sun: “They seemed more loved up than ever and didn’t care who saw.”

“He was kissing her on the forehead, having drinks, laughing. His Porsche was parked right outside.”