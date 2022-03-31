Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson ‘grows close’ to Geordie Shore star

Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson has reportedly grown close to Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei.

In photos published by The Sun, the pair were spotted looking cosy at Social Ikon’s official launch party, which they were both hosting.

A source told the publication: “Kris was in his absolute element being surrounded by so many beautiful women at the Social Ikon launch event and was flirting up a storm all night.”

“He was hosting the evening with Sophie and they clearly had great chemistry,” the insider added.

“But he didn’t just have eyes for her and was really working the room, chatting to a different woman every five minutes. He was clearly loving the attention and who could blame him.”

A rep for Kris however denied the allegation, saying: “Kris 100 per cent wasn’t flirting with Sophie Kasaei. They were hosting an event together and are friends and have no attraction towards each other romantically.”

This news comes amid reports Kris’ ex Katie recently reached out to him via Instagram.

The Sun claimed the former glamour model messaged Kris through her daughter Princess’s Instagram account in the hopes of meeting up.

Katie reportedly split from her fiancé Carl Woods last week, after a “difficult couple of months”.

Sources close to the couple said: “Katie and Carl have decided to split up. It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.”

“It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together.”