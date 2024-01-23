Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre is following in her footsteps

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre has followed in her footsteps.

The 15-year-old has made her modelling debut with online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing after signing a four-figure deal with them.

The teenager showed off her natural modelling skills in a new campaign for the fashion giant’s website.

Princess is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre who they share from their 4-year marriage.

The former couple who were first romantically linked on the 2004 series of I’m A Celeb also share a son Junior, 18.

Peter is said to be nervous about the collaboration but will “oversee her work” to ensure she’s “protected.”

A source told the Daily Mail: “She knows she’s still young at 15 but Pete is going to oversee her work with PLT to ensure she’s protected and well looked after.”

“Princess is so excited, she’s looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.”

News of the teen’s new modelling job was first revealed last year and she was said to be “over the moon” at the time.

The 15-year-old will be in famous company as she will be joining the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Gemma Owen who also work with the brand.

The source added: “The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it’s naturally a great fit for both parties.”

Katie also started modeling as a teenager as she joined the industry at 17.

Taking her friend’s advice, 17-year-old Katie sent a modelling agency professional photographs of herself and was quickly snapped up.

The agency she signed with landed her a Page 3 slot in The Sun and the following year her glamour model alter ego Jordan was born.

Since then, the model has undergone a £130,000-plus plastic surgery transformation and is almost unrecognisable from her old self.