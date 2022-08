Katie Price ‘turns down Â£250K’ to appear on THIS reality show

Katie Price has reportedly turned down £250,000 to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

In recent weeks, the former glamour model and her fiancé Carl Woods have sparked split rumours.

Most recently, Carl fuelled rumours of their split after he made a cryptic comment which read: “Reliability is the precondition of trust.”

It has since been reported that Katie was offered the huge six-figure sum to appear on the upcoming series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was approached by producers and offered a huge sum to take part in the show this year, but she’s still with Carl.”

The former glamour model’s rep confirmed: “Katie loves the show and has been approached.”

However, E4 have denied that Katie has been approached to take part in the upcoming series.