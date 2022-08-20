Ad
Katie Price ‘turns down Â£250K’ to appear on THIS reality show

Katie Price has reportedly turned down Â£250,000 to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

In recent weeks, the former glamour model and her fiancÃ© Carl Woods have sparked split rumours.

Most recently, Carl fuelled rumours of their split after he made a cryptic comment which read: “Reliability is the precondition of trust.”

It has since been reported that Katie was offered the huge six-figure sum to appear on the upcoming series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was approached by producers and offered a huge sum to take part in the show this year, but she’s still with Carl.”

The former glamour model’s rep confirmed: “Katie loves the show and has been approached.”

However, E4 have denied that Katie has been approached to take part in the upcoming series.

