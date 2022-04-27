Katie Price to face trial for allegedly breaching a restraining order

Katie Price faces a Crown Court Trial in the UK today for allegedly breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.

The former glamour model was slapped with a five-year restraining order in June 2019, after an argument with her ex Kieran Hayler’s new beau Michelle Penticost at the school gates.

Back in January, the 43-year-old allegedly sent an abusive text to Michelle who she is banned from contacting “directly or indirectly”.

Katie’s reality TV star fiancé Carl Woods supported her from the public gallery in court today.

The court heard that Katie’s foul message may have been triggered by an Instagram post shared by Michelle, which she denies was aimed at Katie.

Katie’s message read: “Tell your c****** whore, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.”

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Katie plead not guilty to the single charge.

Joe Harrington, who is defending Katie, said: “The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message.”

District Judge Amanda Kelly told the court that the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.

She warned Katie: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison. This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

The judge granted Katie bail ahead of the plea and a trial preparation hearing on 25 May at Lewes Crown Court as long as she does not contact Michelle, except when it comes to her and Kieran’s children Jett and Bunny.

The judge added: “It seems to me, Ms Price, that all of the children caught up in your relationships past and present need their adults to behave like adults. Stop exposing them to very public squabbles.”

Katie and Kieran officially finalised their divorce last year, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their children’s school, and he later popped the question in March 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together last August – a baby boy.

Michelle is also mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship, while Kieran co-parents his son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie.

Katie is engaged to former Love Island star Carl Woods, and the couple are set to wed this year.

Alongside Jett and Bunny, Katie shares two kids with her first husband Peter Andre – Junior, 16, and Princess, 15. The former glamour model is also mum to 19-year-old Harvey, whose estranged father is Dwight Yorke.