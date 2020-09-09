Katie Price slams trolls for criticising her relationship with Carl Woods

The 42-year-old started dating the former Love Island star earlier this year

Katie Price has slammed trolls for criticising her relationship with Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old defended her romance with the former Love Island star on Instagram, after critics questioned their relationship on social media.

Posting a photo of Carl pushing her in a wheelchair, which she’s needed since breaking both her feet in July, Katie wrote: “I’ve heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful s**g naming calling under the sun from people who haven’t met me nor @carljwoods, I’m sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down.”

“I’m not a s**g I NEVER slept around being called a s**g is infuriating and cruel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

“There isn’t many guys that would be able to handle the life changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it,” she added.

The former glamour model was at a theme park in Turkey back in July when she jumped off a wall and broke both her feet.

The mother-of-five is currently seeking treatment in The Priory, as she struggles to deal with her injuries.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Katie said: “Everything has hit me so hard, not only am I in a wheelchair but I have to learn to walk again and I’m disabled. It’s humiliating.”

“I feel so embarrassed being pushed around. People treat me differently and I don’t know why my boyfriend stays with me. I just hate it because I’m helpless.

“It’s the most difficult thing ever getting in the bath. I have to lift my own body weight and I could drown if something goes wrong.

“Going to the toilet is impossible. I can’t even do proper cooking or get things down from the cupboards.”

“I am being treated in The Priory again because my mental health has been so badly affected,” she added.

