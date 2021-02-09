Katie Price shares sweet letter her son Harvey wrote to NHS staff after getting his Covid vaccine

The mother-of-five admitted she was "amazed" by her eldest son

Katie Price has shared a sweet letter that her son Harvey wrote to NHS staff after getting his Covid vaccine.

The 18-year-old received received the jab on Friday, as he is extremely vulnerable to the virus.

The teenager suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Katie admitted she was “amazed” by her son as she revealed a touching letter he wrote to frontline workers.

The former glamour model wrote: “I can’t resist showing you this what @officialmrharveyprice has written today with no help … it amazes me everyday what must go through Harvey’s mind ❤️”

Harvey’s letter reads: “Dear NHS doctor and nurses. I am writing to say well done for looking after Harvey and everybody and doing a good job with my injection on Friday.”

“You are all proud of me. You work hard every day. We all need a holiday. I will send you more pictures to keep you happy and safe. Thank you and well done. Love from Harvey.”

Nicola McLean commented: “So sweet and caring x”, while Katie’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler wrote: “Sweetest boy 💚”.

On Saturday night, Harvey was brought to the hospital after suffering a reaction to the vaccine.

Katie explained: “Because of Harvey’s complex needs and the complex medication that he’s on, he had his Covid [jab], the Oxford one, and just had a reaction.”

“The reaction was a really, really high temperature, 39.9 [degrees], and obviously with Harvey I really have to keep an eye and I couldn’t get his temperature down.”

“So I phoned Great Ormond’s Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E, and that’s what we did… Everything was fine they just said it was a reaction.”

“But today, absolutely on form. And the doctors and nurses were fantastic. So I can’t wait to get my Covid injection, and I still recommend everyone else have it,” she added.

“Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well.”

The former glamour model welcomed Harvey back in 2002 with footballer Dwight Yorke.

The sports star initially denied being Harvey’s father, but a paternity test later proved that he was.

Despite this, Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four-years-old.

Katie also shares Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with her first husband Peter Andre, and Jett and Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.