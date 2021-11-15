Katie Price shares photos of chapel in Vegas after picking up wedding license

Katie Price has shared photos of a chapel in Las Vegas, after picking up a wedding license.

The former glamour model and her fiancé Carl Woods arrived in Sin City last Wednesday, after getting engaged in April.

The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share snaps of Romano Chapel at Caesars Palace, days after she filled out a wedding application with her husband-to-be.

She wrote: “Beautiful… Done and dusted with all this.”

Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April, after confirming their romance last June.

This will be Carl’s first marriage, while Katie has already been married three times.

Katie shares two children with her first husband Peter Andre – son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 13.

The TV personality also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.