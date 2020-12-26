Katie Price shares her heartache after being unable to spend Christmas with sick mother

The former glamour model admitted she feared it would be her mum's last Christmas

Katie Price has shared her heartache after being unable to spend Christmas with her sick mother.

The 42-year-old’s mum Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease that causes scarring of the lungs, making it difficult to breath.

The former glamour model admitted she feared it would be her mother’s last Christmas, after learning her condition was deteriorating.

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said: “I’m heartbroken. My mum has deteriorated a lot, she’s having to use oxygen and needs help breathing now, so it’s not good – but she’s still so determined.”

“I thought it was going to be her last Christmas, I feared it, what I mean is it’s probably her last able Christmas where she’ll be able to be herself and have a laugh.

“We were never all going to be together as a family because of the rules, so our plan was to visit my sister Sophie on Christmas Eve and then go to my mum’s today for Christmas dinner,” she revealed.

However, as Katie travelled to Turkey to fix her veneers earlier this month, she has been self-isolating, and was therefore unable to spend time with her vulnerable mother.

“As much as I really want to see her, I don’t want to put mum at risk,” she admitted.

“It’s a cruel disease – nobody knows what’s going to happen, but unless she has a lung transplant, which will be a miracle, next year she’ll be even weaker and it’ll be harder for her to breathe and who knows if she’ll even know what’s happening.

“It’s disappointing because I have all five of my kids this year and I would have loved to take them to mum to open their presents while she’s still got the energy.

“She’s with my sister Sophie now who was at her house when the tier 4 announcement was made,” the mother-of-five explained.

“I’ve got Zoom and we put it on and all opened our Christmas presents together. Thank God for technology!”