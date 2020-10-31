Katie Price shares graphic images of her broken feet – after she was accused of ‘lying’ about her injuries

The former glamour model broke both her feet back in July

Katie Price has shared graphic images of her broken feet, after she was accused of ‘lying’ about her injuries.

The 42-year-old broke both her feet when she jumped off a wall at theme park in Turkey back in July, and has since underwent surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model shared gory images of her stitched feet after surgery, and images of her x-rays.

Katie captioned the post: “For people who said I haven’t broken my feet or people saying I had a bunion operation (even though I’ve never had bunions) still won’t admit they wrongly accused me and speculated again…”

“[They’re] saying I’ve made it all up, will now see I wasn’t lying to the point I’ve had MAJOR SURGERY to my life changing injuries.”

“MASSIVE THANKYOU TO THE INCREDIBLE SURGEONS who have made it possible for me to be able walk again in time and without them this wouldn’t have been possible!”

“Andy Roche, Tim Sinnett and Arash Aframiam you are incredibly at what you do! Chelsea Westminster hospital have been amazing to me too.” [sic]

Earlier this month, Katie told fans that it could be 18 months until she’s back walking properly.

Despite her serious injuries, the mother-of-five is currently on holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend Carl Woods.