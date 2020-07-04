Katie Price ‘secretly dating’ former Love Island star

The TV personality is "smitten" with her new love interest

Katie Price is reportedly dating former Love Island star Carl Woods.

According to the MailOnline, the mother-of-five has been secretly seeing the 31-year-old during lockdown.

The news comes after Katie’s relationship with Kris Boyson came to a dramatic end earlier this year.

A source said: “Katie is absolutely smitten with Carl. He’s been the one to put a smile back on her face after her split from Kris, which has taken her a long time to get over.”

“There has been a lot of drama and upset in Katie’s life the last year but she’s so happy to have met Carl and they both laugh over the fact he was once on Love Island.”

Carl appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island, but the car salesman failed to impress any of the female contestants.

During his appearance on the show, Carl said his celebrity crush was former glamour model Jodie March.