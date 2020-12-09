The mother-of-five admitted she wants to be married and pregnant by this time next year

Katie Price reveals she’s trying for baby number six with Carl Woods

Katie Price has revealed she is trying for baby number six with Carl Woods.

The former glamour model has been dating the 31-year-old since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Following a whirlwind romance, the mother-of-five has admitted the couple are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun, the 42-year-old revealed: “We are trying for a baby, yes. Hopefully I will be pregnant and married (this time next year).”

“We know we are going to get married and have kids. We have trademarked the name Price Woods,” Katie explained.

“I am so excited. It is so nice to be with a man that doesn’t want to be famous. There are lots of Mr Prices out there, but there are no Mr Woods.

“When we do get married I will change my name. Katie Woods. I have never done that before.”

Back in October, the couple got huge tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms.

Katie shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 13, with her first husband Peter Andre.

The 42-year-old also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

The media personality was also married to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012.