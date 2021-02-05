Katie Price reveals she’s been registered disabled after breaking both her feet

Katie Price has revealed she’s been registered disabled, after breaking both her feet last year.
The 42-year-old suffered serious injuries when she fell 25ft off a wall at a theme park in Turkey last August.
During a new interview with The Sun, the former glamour model recalled the freak accident, and revealed how her life has changed over the past six months.
Katie said: “I will never be the same… I’ve got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot.”
“I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid…”
“I’m registered disabled and have got letters from the doctors to certify me for a blue badge, which I’ve sent off for.”
The mother-of-five admitted she’s in constant pain, and said it feels like she’s “being electrocuted”.
The reality star said she can’t walk for more than 20 minutes a day, and her whole body is suffering because of it.
“This has all affected our home life dramatically… It’s all just a nightmare that has gone from bad to worse.”
“I can’t do fun things with my kids any more, such as trampolining. I also have to take a wheelchair if I want to go on a long family walk.”
“I’m lucky to be alive and to be able to walk a short distance — but it gets frustrating,” she confessed.
“Emotionally it is very hard as I want to do things like run, walk a bit longer and stuff but I can’t.”
Katie added: “The accident has changed my life and it’s only just sunk in if I’m honest. I’ve been given two sets of painkillers but I can’t take them because I’m scared of becoming addicted, so I’m just in constant pain.”
“It feels like you’re being electrocuted — like shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day.”
“It’s just one thing after another… I know — every day is a nightmare at the moment in the life of the Pricey.”