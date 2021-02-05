The former glamour model has admitted she's in constant pain

Katie Price reveals she’s been registered disabled after breaking both her feet

Katie Price has revealed she’s been registered disabled, after breaking both her feet last year.

The 42-year-old suffered serious injuries when she fell 25ft off a wall at a theme park in Turkey last August.

During a new interview with The Sun, the former glamour model recalled the freak accident, and revealed how her life has changed over the past six months.

Katie said: “I will never be the same… I’ve got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot.”

“I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid…”

“I’m registered disabled and have got letters from the doctors to certify me for a blue badge, which I’ve sent off for.”

The mother-of-five admitted she’s in constant pain, and said it feels like she’s “being electrocuted”.

The reality star said she can’t walk for more than 20 minutes a day, and her whole body is suffering because of it.

“This has all affected our home life dramatically… It’s all just a nightmare that has gone from bad to worse.”

“I can’t do fun things with my kids any more, such as trampolining. I also have to take a wheelchair if I want to go on a long family walk.”

“I’m lucky to be alive and to be able to walk a short distance — but it gets frustrating,” she confessed.

“Emotionally it is very hard as I want to do things like run, walk a bit longer and stuff but I can’t.”

Katie added: “The accident has changed my life and it’s only just sunk in if I’m honest. I’ve been given two sets of painkillers but I can’t take them because I’m scared of becoming addicted, so I’m just in constant pain.”

“It feels like you’re being electrocuted — like shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day.”

“It’s just one thing after another… I know — every day is a nightmare at the moment in the life of the Pricey.”