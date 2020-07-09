Katie Price reveals plans to have more children – after going public with Love Island star boyfriend

Katie Price has revealed her plans to have more children, after going public with her Love Island star boyfriend Carl Woods.
The mother-of-five opened up about expanding her brood during an interview with Studio 10 this morning.
Katie said: “I’ll keep going until the doctor says no more.”
“[I have] five kids, but I still want more. Once you have three, it doesn’t really matter how many more you have – it’s just chaos… but fun chaos, I love it.”
View this post on Instagram
“They end up all playing together and it’s just one big chaos family. I think I’m the biggest kid of them all!”
The former glamour model shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, with her first husband Peter Andre.
The 42-year-old also shares six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.
The news comes after Katie went public with her new Love Island star boyfriend Carl Woods.
Katie shared a snap of them cozied up on the couch on Instagram, and captioned the post “Best on earth 🌍 @carljwoods ❤️.”
Insiders have said Katie is already “head over heels” for Carl, who briefly starred on Love Island in 2016.
On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.
View this post on Instagram
On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose is sitting down with #SellingSunset star @thechristinequinn who opens up about all the drama that goes on behind the scenes of the hit Netflix show, and reveals for the first time that she was battling coronavrius on her wedding day. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve