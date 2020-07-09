Katie Price reveals plans to have more children – after going public with Love Island star boyfriend

The 42-year-old currently has five children

Katie Price reveals plans to have more children – after going public...

Katie Price has revealed her plans to have more children, after going public with her Love Island star boyfriend Carl Woods.

The mother-of-five opened up about expanding her brood during an interview with Studio 10 this morning.

Katie said: “I’ll keep going until the doctor says no more.”

“[I have] five kids, but I still want more. Once you have three, it doesn’t really matter how many more you have – it’s just chaos… but fun chaos, I love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on May 5, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

“They end up all playing together and it’s just one big chaos family. I think I’m the biggest kid of them all!”

The former glamour model shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, with her first husband Peter Andre.

The 42-year-old also shares six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

The news comes after Katie went public with her new Love Island star boyfriend Carl Woods.

Katie shared a snap of them cozied up on the couch on Instagram, and captioned the post “Best on earth 🌍 @carljwoods ❤️.”

Insiders have said Katie is already “head over heels” for Carl, who briefly starred on Love Island in 2016.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.