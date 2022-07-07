Katie Price quits ALL social media

Katie Price has revealed she is quitting all social media for “personal reasons”.

The former glamour model, 44, took to Instagram earlier today to share the news with her followers.

She wrote: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.”

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me XXX”, Katie added.

The mother-of-five also removed the option of commenting on the post.

It comes after Katie abruptly cancelled her makeup masterclasses which were scheduled to take place this week.

Instead, the TV personality jetted off to Thailand, where she was spotted trying on wedding dresses ahead of her upcoming wedding to Carl Woods.

The couple got engaged last April after a whirlwind romance.