Katie Price pays heartfelt tribute to her mum in bid to raise awareness for condition ‘close to her heart’

Katie Price has paid a heartfelt tribute to her mum in a bid to raise awareness for a condition “close to her heart”.

The former glamour model took to Instagram to spread awareness for IPFweek – a week dedicated to raising funds and support for those who suffer with the lung condition Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Sharing photos with her mum Amy, Katie revealed that the condition was “close to her heart” because Amy suffers from it.

“This week is #IPFweek,” she wrote,”Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung condition that scars your lungs and reduces the efficiency of your breathing.

“32,500 people in the UK are affected by IPF,” she added, also stating: “Approximately 6500 people are diagnosed with IPF every year.”

“There are no words to express the love that my brother, sister @sophie_pricey and I have for our mum.

“As you know, this is something that’s very close to my heart because my mum suffers from this condition.”

Katie’s followers took to the comment section to thank her for using her platform to raise awareness, with one user writing: “Thanks Katie for raising awareness, I am an ILD nurse in worthing, I have met mum a few times, she really is a lovely lady ❤️”.

