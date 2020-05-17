Katie Price is the latest star to join a dating app during lockdown

And she's not the only celeb on the online dating scene...

Katie Price has revealed she has joined the online dating world during lockdown.

The mum-of-five has admitted she is still looking for love amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The model, 41, has said she feels joining new dating app Love At First Swipe is the “better and safe way to date” during the pandemic.

A source close to the star told the Sun that Katie is hoping to find the one via her new app profile.

“Katie is delighted to be part of this app launch and hopes that it leads to many finding love and true happiness,” the source revealed.

“Katie is happier than ever with her single independent status and is looking forward to her speed date with the competition winner, Katie’s been through a lot but she certainly hasn’t lost her sexy, sassy side – Katie’s is on fire.”

Love at First Swipe is launching a virtual date function and Katie isn’t the only celeb on there.

Jack Fincham, Pete Wicks and Joshua Ritchie are all giving users of the app the chance to win a 5 minute virtual speed date with them.

