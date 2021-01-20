The series will return to MTV later this year

Katie Price in talks to appear on MTV’s Ex On The Beach

Katie Price is in talks to appear on MTV’s Ex On The Beach as a “love guru”.

The popular series will return later this year, and bosses are hoping the former glamour model will dish out relationship advice on the show.

A source told The Sun Online: “Katie always jokes she’s had enough experience with relationships to write the book on love, so it’s the perfect role for her – giving out advice on what to do – and what NOT to do – on the show.”

The 42-year-old’s rep has also said: “I can confirm that her management and PR are currently in talks with the show Ex On The Beach. Katie’s part in the show is to be a new addition to the current format.”

Ex On The Beach follows a group of sexy singles on the hunt for love.

At the start of the series, 10 contestants are placed in a luxury villa, where romance starts to blossom.

But before they know it, the singletons are also joined by their exes, creating plenty of drama.

The news comes amid reports Love Island star Jack Fincham has signed up for the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach, which will be filmed in Columbia.

A source said: “Jack is the perfect signing for MTV as he’s good looking, has great banter and knows exactly what makes good TV.”

“In 2020 Jack went through a lot, including becoming a father for the first time, and he is keen to settle down now.”

“Finding ‘the one’ on Ex On The Beach isn’t what most people sign up to the show for but Jack is open to everything,” the insider added.