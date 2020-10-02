The former glamour model has been dating Carl Woods for a few months

Katie Price gets tattoo of her boyfriend’s FACE on her arm

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have gotten huge tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms.

In photos obtained by The Sun Online, the 42-year-old and her 31-year-old beau can be seen showing off their new ink at a tattoo studio.

Speaking about their new tattoos, Katie said: “No matter what the haters say, this is proof we’ll be together forever. I’m so happy to have this commitment to him.”

Carl said: “This is more than a tattoo – it’s a tribute to each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Sep 15, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

The couple have been dating since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Last month, the former glamour model slammed trolls for criticising their relationship.

Posting a photo of Carl pushing her in a wheelchair, which she’s needed since breaking both her feet in July, Katie wrote: “I’ve heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful s**g naming calling under the sun from people who haven’t met me nor @carljwoods, I’m sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down.”

“I’m not a s**g I NEVER slept around being called a s**g is infuriating and cruel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

“There isn’t many guys that would be able to handle the life changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it,” she added.

The former glamour model was at a theme park in Turkey back in July when she jumped off a wall and broke both her feet.

