Katie Price finally divorces her ex Kieran Hayler – three years after their split

The former couple share two kids together

Katie Price finally divorces her ex Kieran Hayler – three years after...

Katie Price has formally ended her marriage to Kieran Hayler, three years after they parted ways.

The former couple split in March 2018, after Kieran admitted he was unfaithful during the course of their marriage.

Speaking to The Sun today, the 42-year-old confirmed: “Finally, we’ve signed the divorce papers.”

Katie continued: “I’m so happy that I’m free from that marriage. The only good thing that came out of it was my children.”

The exes, who wed in the Bahamas back in 2013, share two children together – seven-year-old Jett, and six-year-old Bunny.

The former glamour model added: “I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me. All I can do is wish him luck. I can’t wait to continue my life with Carl.”

Katie has been dating former Love Island star Carl Woods since last summer.

The news comes one year after Kieran popped the question to his girlfriend Michelle Penticost last March in the Maldives.