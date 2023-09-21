Katie Price ‘faces probe into her finances’ ahead of bankruptcy hearing

Katie Price is reportedly facing a probe into her finances, ahead of her bankruptcy hearing.

The former glamour model, 45, was declared bankrupt in 2019 with £3.5million debts.

According to The UK Mirror, a team of investigators are going to look to find out if she has any secret bank accounts, ahead of he rescheduled hearing in February.

A source told the publication: “There is going to be no stone left unturned, as they try to ascertain what is going on with her finances.”

The bankruptcy hearing was postponed to 2024 due to members of public causing chaos in a virtual hearing last week.

During the hearing, the mother-of-five was going to be asked to explain how she plans to pay off her creditors.

Katie discussed her bankruptcy and how she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years during an appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show back in March.

She said: “You shouldn’t be ashamed if you have a bankruptcy because for different reasons people go into bankruptcy.”

“I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that. And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.”