Katie Price escapes jail sentence after breaching restraining order

Katie Price has escaped a jail sentence, yet again, after breaching a restraining order against her.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge last month at Lewes Crown Court, after previously denying the allegations at magistrates court.

The ex-glamour model could have been jailed for up to five years, but instead was handed an 18-month community order, 170 hours of unpaid work and £1,500 costs.

Katie spent 12 hours in police custody after being arrested at her mansion in January.

In 2019, she had been slapped with a five-year restraining order after she called her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost a “f*****g c**t” during an altercation at the school gates.

The mother-of-five then breached her restraining order when she texted Kieran, “Tell your c****** w***e, piece of s**t, girlfriend not to start on me.”

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try to antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter s**g,” the text continued.

In an emotional victim impact statement, Michelle stated that she feared Katie would attack her.

“The language used has made me scared. I worry and am scared she will attack me. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe,” she said.

The 44-year-old is already on a 16-week suspended sentence for drink driving, after she flipped her BMW in September.

Katie’s sentence comes after she attended her sister’s wedding, which she urged her to bring forward as she faced potential impending jail time.