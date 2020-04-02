Katie Price congratulates her ex on his new ‘relationship’ with Bianca Gascoigne in sassy post

Katie Price congratulates her ex on his new ‘relationship’ with Bianca Gascoigne...

Katie Price has congratulated her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson on his rumoured new romance with Bianca Gascoigne.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Congratulations to Kris Boyson and Bianca Gascoigne on their relationship and isolation together.”

“I knew I was right when she commented on his post…,” she added.

Katie posted the message just days after Kris and Bianca were papped leaving the same house together.

The former glamour model grew suspicious of Bianca back in January, when she commented on one of Kris’ Instagram photos.

The personal trainer shared a shirtless snap of him holding a frying pan, and Bianca commented, “You’re eggs on toast without the eggs.”

After noticing Bianca’s comment, Katie wrote, “Load of begs on here commenting,” underneath his post.

The mother-of-five dated Kris on-and-off over the past two years, following her split from her third husband Kieran Hayler.