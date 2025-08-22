Katie Price breaks her silence on bitter row with exes Peter Andre and Alex Reid

Katie Price has broken her silence on the ongoing row between her and her exes Peter Andre and Alex Reid.

The former glamour model has made headlines in recent weeks, after she expressed her annoyance over being excluded from her 18-year-old daughter Princess’s new reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Last week, Katie, 47, urged her ex-husband Peter to take part in peace talks, as she claimed their daughter Princess had been “unfairly” dragged into their feud.

Shortly afterwards, Peter shared a bombshell statement criticising his ex-wife.

The former couple, who were together from 2004 – 2009, share two children together – Princess, 18, and Junior, 20.

In a shock Instagram post, Peter claimed: “For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.”

“For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.”

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” his statement concluded.

This set off a chain of events, including reports of a rift between Katie and Princess, as well as her second husband, Alex Reid, making his own accusations.

Katie initially responded to Peter’s comments with a thin-veiled post about “saints and sinners”, followed by a brief legal statement regarding Alex’s claims.

But on the latest episode of her podcast, she chose to address the situation more directly.

The mother of five touched on the on-going issues while speaking with her sister, Sophie, saying she “refused to be gaslit” and was standing firmly by her words.

“It’s been full on [this week], but I want people to know: I own my s**t,” she told Sophie.

“It’s very well documented, and I’ve always said how I’ve learned from my past. I’d always have a reaction to things, then it would spiral out of control, and this and that, and then spiralling out of control would make more headlines.”

“I’m so at peace with everything. At. Peace. I don’t need to rise to people, and what I say on my podcast is generally my opinion, what I feel, and I don’t lie about anything. Nothing.”

“Everything’s in my lawyer’s hands now,” she continued. “I’m not being bullied or gaslighted anymore from anybody.”

Appearing to reference Alex Reid’s post about her, she said: “I find people from my past still go beyond about me. It’s like, are they all that’s obsessed? Just chill out and get on with your own life.”

Katie also set the record straight on her relationship with her 20-year-old son Junior and Princess, 18, whom she shares with Peter.

“I will say one thing: I don’t have to go on social media, and always, the amount of times I see Junior, I don’t go to Junior, ‘Oh Junior, while I’m around your house – and Jasmine – can we all do a picture just to show that I’m round your house and we’re doing dinner?’

“I don’t have to prove it to anyone, because I know. I’ve been there done that. It’s like with Princess, I see her all the time. I don’t have to do pictures now all the time.”

Sophie credited Princess for being in “good spirits” about the ongoing situation, and Katie added: “She knows the score, she knows what it’s like, but she also knows, because we always talk, we know that everything’s not always what it seems.

“I love my kids, and that’s all that matters – and they love me.”