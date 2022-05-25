Katie Price arrives at court after being accused of breaking a restraining order against ex-husband’s fiancée

Katie Price arrived at Lewes Crown Court this morning, after being accused of breaking a restraining order against ex-husband’s fiancée.

The former glamour model was slapped with a five-year restraining order in June 2019, after an argument with her ex Kieran Hayler’s new beau Michelle Penticost.

Back in January, the 44-year-old allegedly sent a “vile and nasty” text to Michelle who she is banned from contacting “directly or indirectly”.

Katie, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, arrived at court this morning alongside her fiancé Carl Woods.

The mum-of-five elected for a crown court trial when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last month.

The court heard that Katie’s foul message may have been triggered by an Instagram post shared by Michelle, which she denies was aimed at Katie.

Katie allegedly texted Kieran: “Tell your c****** whore, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.”

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Katie faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

District Judge Amanda Kelly warned Katie last month: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison.”

“This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

She also granted Katie bail under the condition she did not Michelle directly or indirectly under the bail conditions, except when it came to her and Kieran’s children Jett and Bunny.

Katie and Kieran officially finalised their divorce last year, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their children’s school, and he later popped the question in March 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together last August – a baby boy.

Michelle is also mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship, while Kieran co-parents his son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie.

Katie is engaged to former Love Island star Carl Woods, and the couple are set to wed this year.

Alongside Jett and Bunny, Katie shares two kids with her first husband Peter Andre – Junior, 16, and Princess, 15. The former glamour model is also mum to 19-year-old Harvey, whose estranged father is Dwight Yorke.