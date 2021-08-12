Katie Price and Carl Woods reveal the countdown to their wedding is on

The couple got engaged in April

Katie Price and Carl Woods have revealed the countdown to their wedding is on.

The couple announced their engagement in April, after ten months of dating.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Carl shared a photo with his wife-to-be, and wrote: “Diamond? ✔️ X days to go… The countdown is officially on ✔️ I Love You ❤️”.

Katie commented under the post: “Ahh my baby I love you every step is a good step ❤️”

The former glamour model, who recently flew to Turkey to undergo a number of cosmetics procedures, has been married three times prior.

The 43-year-old was married to Peter Andre from 2005 until 2009, and the former couple share two children – Junior, 15, and Princess, 14.

The TV personality was married to Alex Reid from 2010 until 2012.

Katie married Kieran Hayler, who she shares eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny with, in 2013 – and the pair finalised their divorce earlier this year.

Katie is also mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.