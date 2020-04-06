Katie Hopkins warned by POLICE for encouraging people to break lockdown rules

Katie Hopkins has been given a warning by the police for breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules and encouraging others to do the same.

The controversial star posted a video on Twitter encouraging people to visit a garden center that had refused to close during the lock-down.

She tweeted: “This weekend we need to Dig for Victory. I applaud places like #PlantsGalore for defying bureaucrats (with guaranteed salaries & big pensions) using common sense and staying open Customers 2 meters apart. Same as supermarkets. More vital than beer & cigs.”

Standing in front of the Plants Galore garden center, she said: “This place needs to try and keep the local jobs going, it needs to try and keep business afloat.”

She continued: “The thing everyone wants to talk about is mental health and mental health issues. I would say that keeping garden centers open is an essential thing to be doing because it helps with peoples mental health.”

This weekend we need to Dig for Victory. I applaud places like #PlantsGalore for defying bureaucrats (with guaranteed salaries & big pensions) using common sense and staying open Customers 2 metres apart. Same as supermarkets. More vital than beer & cigs pic.twitter.com/H0oh2NqqVS — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 4, 2020

Angry followers called for the police to respond to the 45-year-old’s video, which they did.

Commenting on Twitter, the Devon Cornwall police said: “Hi Katie. Over 30 people have now sadly died of COVID-19 in Devon alone and their families are now living with their tragic loss.”

“Now more than ever we need everyone to work with us to encourage people to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

“As a member of the Devon community, do the right thing and join the community effort to protect each other.”

Hi Katie. Over 30 people have now sadly died of COVID-19 in Devon alone and their families are now living with their tragic loss…. (1/2) — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) April 5, 2020

(2/2)… Now more than ever we need everyone to work with us to encourage people to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives. As a member of the Devon community, do the right thing and join the community effort to protect each other. — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) April 5, 2020

Despite this, Katie further Tweeted that she will “continue to support #PlantsGalore and purchase plants alone and with appropriate social distancing.”

She added “Supermarkets sell plants. Off licenses are open. Mental health matters.”

I will continue to support #PlantsGalore and purchase plants alone with appropriate social distancing. Supermarkets sell plants

Off licenses are open

Mental health matters. Thank you https://t.co/7leuW8WAkC — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 6, 2020

Katie also shared an interview she did for the news where she accused the UK police of being hypocritical.

She criticized the police for “putting drones up and monitoring very innocent middle-class white people out walking their dogs” but that the they were allowing Muslim funerals of 100 people to take place.

I am banned from all media outlets in the U.K. Mostly because the British media barons only have one testicle between them .. plus #MeghanMarkle #outsiders pic.twitter.com/lYsB6Dpvo5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 6, 2020

She added that there are “two very different forms of policing going on in the UK.”

“One for white middle-class people and their dogs, and a different form of policing for Muslims who are going on as normal.”