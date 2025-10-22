Katherine Ryan speaks out for the first time after welcoming her fourth child

Katherine Ryan has opened up for the first time about the birth of her fourth child.

Last week, the Canadian comedian and her husband Bobby Kootstra announced the arrival of their baby girl, Holland Juliette.

The couple are already parents to two little ones – four-year-old Fred and two-year-old Fenna – along with Katherine’s 16-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship.

A few days on from giving birth, Katherine has now spoken out about her labour experience.

Speaking on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything with Bobby, the 42-year-old confirmed that she gave birth at London’s prestigious The Portland Hospital.

Bobby explained: “So this one, we scheduled it. And it went according to plan and no problems.”

Katherine noted that her daughter’s birth was “smooth sailing”, and recalled her experience of being a patient at the luxury hospital.

“I would call it pretty smooth sailing. The logistics of this birth were, if I hadn’t given birth by Friday then we were to be induced, by a lovely, handsome doctor. Celebrity obstetrician, Pat,” she teased.

“We won’t say his full name, but those in the know, will know who he is. Everyone knows who he is. And he’s not someone that you want to s**t yourself in front of,” Katherine joked further.

The TV star later went on to share that she surprised the hospital staff with her determination to not have an epidural.

“When we went in, Bobby and I presented ourselves as who people who wanted to get ‘f***ed up’. We’ve just handed over 10 grand, we’ve never had such a luxurious option for a planned delivery. Induction at the Portland. I thought, why would I suffer? I’ve suffered enough,” Katherine detailed.

“I don’t want an epidural. I’ve heard of people who have had nerve damage. I don’t want to be confined to a bed. I’ve had so many kids without it, no shade to anyone who gets epidurals. I just didn’t want that,” she added.

Bobby announced Holland’s birth on Instagram on Sunday, by choosing to post a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

Praising Katherine in his caption, he wrote: “Holland Juliette Kootstra has arrived 🙂 The ‘Patrick Mahomes’ of child birth pulled out another MVP performance! Amazing to witness the greatness of @kathbum #blessed.”