Kate Middleton snaps sweet photos of Princess Charlotte delivering food to vulnerable neighbours

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared some sweet photos of their daughter Princess Charlotte delivering food to vulnerable neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.

The photos, which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, were released today to mark Charlotte’s fifth birthday.

In the pictures, Charlotte can be seen dropping bags of homemade pasta on the doorsteps of vulnerable residents in Norfolk.

According to reports, the family spent two and a half hours driving around the area delivering food to those in need.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

The Cambridges are currently isolating at Anmer Hall, their home on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Kensington Palace shared the photos last night, and wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.”

“The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.”

The couple shared another sweet photo of Charlotte this morning, and wrote: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!”

Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/Pzs5z5o7LP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

