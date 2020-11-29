Kate Middleton opens up about dealing with ‘toddler tantrums’

The Duchess of Cambridge is the mother of three children

Kate Middleton has opened up about dealing with “toddler tantrums”.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William share three children, Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2).

The 38-year-old took part in an Instagram Q&A as part of her Early Years research project, where she was asked how she managed “toddler tantrums” in her household “especially with multiple children.”

In response, Kate laughed and said: “Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!”

Kate also spoke about what sparked her interest in the project, which conducted the largest ever U.K. study on early childhood development.

“I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the Early Years. I think this really is bigger than that.

“This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become,” she explained.

The news comes after Kate and William announced the death of their family dog of nine years Lupo.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post earlier this month, the couple wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.