Kate Middleton gives rare update on Queen Elizabeth after she pulls out of Platinum Jubilee events

Kate Middleton has shared a rare update on Queen Elizabeth, after she pulled out of two Platinum Jubilee events this week.

During a reception held at Guildhall on Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge told an attendee that the British monarch was “fine” after experiencing “discomfort” at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

According to PA, Kate said, “Yes, she [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday.”

The Duchess also revealed the 96-year-old “had had a lovely, lovely time.”

The Queen canceled her scheduled appearance at Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, after experiencing “discomfort” during her birthday parade on Thursday afternoon.

The Palace said in a statement: “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded not to attend.”

Then on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

During her 70 years on the throne, the British monarch has only missed the iconic horse race in Surrey, England twice.

It’s understood the Queen will be represented by her daughter Princess Anne at the horse show, which she will watch on television from Windsor Castle.

On Saturday evening, Prince Charles and Prince William are expected to pay tribute to the Queen during a special concert outside Buckingham Palace, called Party at the Palace.

The concert, which will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will be broadcast live on the BBC.

A host of famous faces will perform at the event, including Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Sir Elton John.