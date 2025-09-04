Ad
Kate Middleton debuts dramatic new look with hair transformation

Kate Middleton's signature dark locks
They say blondes have more fun, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is proving it.

Long known for her glossy, dark waves, the Princess’s hair has been the ultimate royal signature for many years.

But now? She’s turning heads with honey blonde highlights, debuting the sun-kissed look at the Natural History Museum in London with her husband, Prince William, today.

This outing also marks her return to royal duties after a summer that reportedly included sailing around Greece on their superyacht.

Rumours of her blonde transformation cropped up a few weeks ago, but Thursday’s royal outing left no doubt: Kate’s gone blonde.

Her hair is now several shades lighter, with bold golden tones running through it.

It’s longer than usual, too, cascading well past the middle of her back, and she’s even switched up her styling game.

Stylist Sarah Gadsdon thinks the sun may have naturally kissed Kate’s hair on holiday, with her hairdresser enhancing the look with some chemical magic.

Sarah told the Daily Mail, “As Kate embraces the natural changes that come with ageing, such as the increasing presence of grey strands, she’s made a thoughtful shift in her hair colour strategy.

“Rather than covering greys with darker dyes—which often require more frequent maintenance—she’s opted for a lighter, blended tone.

Kate Middleton

“This approach not only gives her hair a softer, more natural appearance but also helps camouflage greys in a subtle, low-maintenance way.”

And Kate isn’t just dazzling with hair updates; her museum visit came shortly after she released the Summer instalment of a film project celebrating the healing power of nature.

