Kate Garraway to open up about husband’s battle with Covid-19 in new documentary

Kate Garraway to open up about husband’s battle with Covid-19 in new...

Kate Garraway will open up about her husband’s battle with Covid-19 in a new documentary for ITV.

Titled ‘Finding Derek’, the one-off programme will document Derek’s ongoing health battle, after contracting the deadly virus last March.

According to The Sun, the documentary will reveal how Derek’s illness has affected Kate, and their two children – Darcey, 14, and William, 11 – over the past year.

The Good Morning Britain host will also discuss the long-term effects of the virus, after meeting with people who have survived it.

Derek has been in hospital since the end of March last year, and sadly he remains seriously ill.

Kate is also set to release a book about her husband’s battle with Covid-19, called ‘The Power of Hope.’

The memoir is described as a “heartbreaking yet inspirational account of battling adversity and coping with uncertainty about the future”.

