Kate Garraway shares another update on her critically ill husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has shared another update on her critically ill husband Derek Draper.

The TV presenter’s husband is currently in a coma in intensive care, after he contracted COVID-19 at the end of March.

Taking to Instagram, the GMB host shared a video of her family clapping for carers on Thursday night.

She wrote: “So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is.”

“So grateful too for our amazing #nhs doing so much for Derek everyday – wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday. We can’t thank them enough can we?”

“So brave. Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time, particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy. Thank you so much for your messages – they mean so much to me.”

“Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family. X #staypositive #hope #standtogether #nhs.”

