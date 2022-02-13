Kate Garraway says she and husband Derek are finding ‘new way to be in love’ amid his health battle

Kate Garraway has revealed she and her husband Derek are finding a “new way to be in love” amid his health battle.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Derek was released from hospital in April last year and is now recovering at home, but he’s still got a long road ahead of him as the virus left him with multiple health issues.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday's You magazine, Kate addressed her changing relationship with her husband, who she now cares for. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, said: "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love." "He puts huge trust in me. He just says 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'. But I've got his back." "That is a relationship in itself, isn't it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other? That's a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close." Kate and Derek got married in 2005 and share a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy. The presenter said recent months had been "an emotional rollercoaster" and "gruelling" for her but suggested it is much worse for her husband.