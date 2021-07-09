Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek still faces ‘huge challenges’ after battling Covid

Her husband spent a year in hospital after contracting the deadly virus

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper still faces “huge challenges”, after battling Covid-19.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised last March after contracting the coronavirus, and finally came home to his family in April – after spending over a year in ICU.

Derek continues to receive around-the-clock care at home, as he recovers from the devastating effects of the virus.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Kate gave an update on her husband’s condition.

After Alastair Campbell asked how Derek was feeling, Kate replied: “He’s alright, he’s alright. He’s very up and down, we’re certainly not a long way out of the woods.”

The TV presenter said some things have “improved” since he came home, but that doesn’t mean he’s “better”.

“Definitely having the family around, having the children around, has provided stimulation,” she said.

“I think the problem is you latch on to the positives, which is good because you have to, but there’s absolutely no doubt that there’s huge challenges ahead.”

The couple share two children together – Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.