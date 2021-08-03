Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is facing ‘more issues’ after Covid battle

The 53-year-old contracted the virus in March last year

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek is facing “more issues” after his battle with Covid-19.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March last year after contracting the deadly virus, and finally came home to his family in April – after spending over a year in ICU.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Kate shared an update on her husband with her co-host Ben Shephard and Dr Amir Khan.

While discussing Lewis Hamilton’s fears he has long Covid, Dr Amir Khan explained that long-term symptoms of the virus can include “brain fog, problems with vision, breathing difficulties, extreme fatigue and chest pain”.

Kate replied: “And that’s only the ones we know as well isn’t it Dr Khan? That’s the thing because more and more are emerging of different bits of the body that have damage.”

“I know Derek is an extreme example of it, but all the time there are more issues. Initially it was just a bit of exhaustion and now it seems to be more presenting,” she added.

Derek continues to receive around-the-clock care at home, as he recovers from the devastating effects of the virus.

Last month, Kate said some things have “improved” since Derek came home, but that doesn’t mean he’s “better”.

Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005, and share two children together – Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.