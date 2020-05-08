Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek is ‘fighting so hard’ to beat COVID-19

The presenter's husband has been in intensive care for over a month

Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek is ‘fighting so hard’ to beat...

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek is “fighting so hard” to beat COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain star’s husband has been in intensive care for over a month, after he contracted the coronavirus back in March.

Taking to Instagram last night to share a video of her neighbours clapping for NHS staff, Kate updated fans on Derek’s condition.

She wrote: “”Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus & everyday I am awestruck by how hard every member of the nhs team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones.”

“You are amazing – thank you thank you Sending love to you all in these terrible times.”

The news comes after Kate’s GMB co-host Ben Shephard revealed that she’s been able to speak to her husband over the phone in the evenings – but she has “no idea” if he’s responding, as he’s currently in a coma.

Ben said: “Staff are taking a phone in the evenings and she can talk to her husband. She has no idea if he is responding, but she hopes that he is. It’s a source of comfort.”

Kate and Derek tied the knot back in 2005, and share two children together – 14-year-old Darcey, and 11-year-old William.

