Kate Garraway reveals her daughter asked if she was suicidal amid husband Derek’s health battle

The presenter shares two children with the former lobbyist

Kate Garraway has revealed her daughter asked if she was suicidal amid her husband Derek’s health battle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shares two children with the former lobbyist – a 15-year-old daughter named Darcey and an 11-year-old son named Billy.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday, Kate admitted her children often worried about her while her husband fought for his life in the hospital – after contracting Covid-19 last March.

The 53-year-old told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I think they were at times wondering whether I was OK, whether I’d be able to keep going.”

“Darcey said at one point, ‘Mum, are you going to kill yourself?’ out of the blue.”

“That sounds horrific, but if you know Darcey she’s really blunt and she’ll always go to the most awful thing you can imagine and work her way back. She just came out with this sentence and I said: ‘Oh my god, no, why would you think that?!’

“She said she wasn’t, but: ‘I just thought I better check’. I said: ‘No, if anything it’s the absolute opposite – I’m so scared you thought of that.’ She said: ‘Don’t make a big thing of it’.”

Phillip responded: “If anything, that’s the most brutal way of asking: ‘Are you okay?'”

Agreeing, Kate said: “And it made me realise she’s not just thinking of her dad, but also me and her brother.”

Praising her children, Kate added: “I think they’ve been extraordinary. I think one of the worst things was living with the uncertainty over the possibility of losing him.

“He’s been out of their life for a year… they are brilliant with him, they seem to instinctively know what he needs. Billy will go over and ask if he can hold his hand and is then aware that it might be too much.”

“I didn’t realise how much they were taking care of me along the way… they wanted to do things for me.”

Derek was hospitalised for over a year after contracting Covid-19 last March, and finally returned home to his family earlier this month – where he continues to receive around-the-clock care.