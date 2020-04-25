Kate Garraway pens heartbreaking letter about her husband’s coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway has revealed the past few weeks have been ‘the hardest time of her life’ as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle COVID-19.

The TV presenter’s husband is currently in a coma in intensive care, after he contracted the coronavirus.

Opening up about her husband’s illness in a candid blog post on her Club Garraway site, Kate wrote: “You may have seen the news over the last couple of weeks and seen that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19.”

“I am afraid that he remains in a critical condition and is very ill.”

“It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life,” Kate continued.

“The NHS team who are working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.”

“It is so difficult to find the right words because ‘thank you’ alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would want to also if he could.”

“I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this. You are not alone,” Kate wrote.

“We must all stand together and support each other and I am praying to be able to be talking with you soon with some positive news. ”

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us.”

Kate’s 52-year-old husband has been battling coronavirus in intensive care ever since he was admitted into hospital on March 30.

