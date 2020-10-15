Kate Garraway opens up about the ‘worrying downs’ in her husband’s coronavirus battle

Derek has been in hospital since March fighting the virus

Kate Garraway has opened up about the “worrying downs” in her husband’s coronavirus battle.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since the end of March after contracting the virus, and is in a state of minimal consciousness.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spoke about her husband’s condition on the morning’s show, admitting: “I don’t want to make people miserable”.

‘The last few days have been pretty stable so we’re keeping everything crossed.’ @Kategarraway gives an update on her husband Derek’s condition in hospital. She says her daughter Darcy and Derek’s parents have not been able to visit him for a long time. 😢 pic.twitter.com/HAoRfoQosy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 15, 2020

“The problem is that I feel that I am boring everyone to death really, it ends up with the same thing which is stable, but actually, in between, when I am not talking to you there are big ups and big downs.

“Well, not big ups, but small improvements and worrying downs. But the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really,” she said.

Kate admitted that the rules relating to hospital visits have been “tough” on her family, adding that her daughter Darcey has been unable to see her father.

“It’s tough, it’s very hard. Darcey has not been able to see Derek, his mum and dad haven’t been able to see Derek for a long, long time now. It is difficult.”

She added: “I don’t want to make people miserable because there’s enough misery around.”

The news comes following reports that Derek’s coronavirus battle has become the “longest in the UK” since being hospitalised back in March.

Kate previously urged viewers to follow government guidelines – admitting she was tempted to show lockdown rule-breakers in the UK a photo of her seriously ill husband.

“I have huge sympathy with people who are fed up with it,” she said.

“I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, you’re going to get frustrated.”

‘It makes me tempted to show them a picture of Derek in his current state.' ‘You don’t want this in your life.’@Kategarraway makes a heartfelt plea to the country to follow the guidance from government to stop the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/Dn0bPorNiF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 1, 2020

“It does make me tempted to show a picture of Derek in his current state and say, ‘You don’t want this in your life. You don’t know who it will affect and how.’ So stick to it.”

“There’s huge confusion around it, but we kind of know wearing a mask, social distancing, we know the basics, and we have to do our best in the muddle.”

“There are so many shades of grey. If we stick to basics we can hopefully get through it.”

Kate married the former lobbyist back in 2005, and the couple share two kids – daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11.